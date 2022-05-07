Kakatiya mega textile park to employ over 20,000 people: KTR

‘Park will transform Warangal into a major textile manufacturing hub’

The 1,300-acre Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), one of the biggest textile parks in India, at Geesugonda in Warangal district will employ a little over 20,000 people, mostly women, in the next one-and-a-half years. This will give a major fillip to the industry and transform Warangal into a major textile manufacturing hub in the country, said IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Ganesh Ecosphere company’s factory, the first unit at the KMTP, in Warangal district on Saturday. Mr. Rama Rao also laid the foundation stone for the Kitex Group, the world’s second largest manufacturer of kids’ apparel, unit at the KMTP.

The upcoming unit to be set up with an investment of ₹1,600 crore will provide employment to around 15,000 people, the Minister said, adding that Youngone, a textile company, had submitted its final design and is expected to commence work on its factory at KMTP in the next one or two months.

“The textile industry that plunged into crisis in the last two years due to the COVID pandemic hindered growth plans for nearly two years. But happy days are ahead with the KMTP attracting major textile firms to establish their units in the country’s biggest textile park,” he said, exuding confidence that KMTP will become a role model for the entire country and revive the textile heritage of Warangal as envisioned by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Warangal, the second biggest city in Telangana, is endowed with a large pool of talented manpower and resources. Several IT companies have already set up their offices in Warangal and several others are evincing interest to start operations in the tri-city, he said, reiterating that the State government was giving a major push to expand IT industry to Tier II and Tier III cities in the State to create 50,000 jobs in the next five years.

Flays Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the TRS government during his Rythu Sangarshana Sabha held in Warangal on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao said, “The Congress which neglected farmers for decades during its long rule in the country in the past and earned notoriety for corruption has no right to criticise the TRS which is a pro-farmer regime.”

“The Warangal declaration of the Congress contains old promises which were rejected by people of Telangana in the previous Assembly elections and the enlightened people of Telangana will never believe the false accusations and assertions of the Congress leaders,” he said.