Kakarala’s wife donates eyes, body

HYDERABAD

19 March 2021 22:09 IST

Family fulfilled her desire by making the donation

In a heart warming gesture, eyes and body of the octogenarian wife of film artiste Kakarala Satyanarayana were donated for medical use post her demise on Thursday.

Kakarala Suryakantham, also known as Kanthi, wished to donate her eyes to the L.V.Prasad Eye Institute, and body to the Osmania Medical College post her death.

After her demise at 82 years of age, her family has fulfilled her desire by making the donation, a press statement from the Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (Martyrs’ Family & Friends’ Association) said, of which the couple held membership.

The statement hailed Ms. Suryakantham as committed to alternative political values and culture throughout her life. She willingly sent her two girl children into the revolutionary movement, and remained dedicated to the values, it said. A condolence meeting was organised by the Sangham on Friday to grieve her demise.