Kailash Satyarthi lauds Warangal POCSO special court

December 18, 2022

Noble Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Sunday lauded the POCSO special court at the District Courts’ Building Complex in Warangal for expeditious trial and disposal of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offices (POCSO) Act, thereby becoming a model POCSO special court.

He was speaking at a judiciary programme held at the District Courts’ Building Complex here. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was among those present.

Mr Satyarthi said as many as 256 cases were addressed by the POCSO special court in Warangal until last month. Out of them, 146 cases were disposed of. As many as 14 convictions have been made, he said

Referring to the government data, he said, “We have more than 2 lakh pending cases up to December last year in the country. The new data is yet to come.

In India the conviction rate of POCSO cases is 2.5 % and the pendency is 92.6 %. Here the conviction rate is almost 6% and the pendency is 40% which makes the Warangal POCSO special court a temple of justice, he remarked.

Mr Satyarthi, who spearheaded a Bharat Yatra against child sexual abuse in 2017, said, “Collective efforts of all stakeholders yielded some results after the Supreme Court directed the Government to start POCSO special courts across the country.”

The Telangana government came forward to invest on establishing such special courts four years ago, he recalled and said,” Today we see the results.”

“The big challenges are still ahead. Those who are victimised, these survivors are seriously traumatised and sometimes they develop suicidal tendencies. We are still trying hard to ensure mental health and socio-psychological support to them and their families,” he said.

Mr Ujjal Bhuyan said a collaborative effort from all stakeholders is essential to ensure that the POCSO Act achieves the objectives for which it was enacted.

“We need to be extra vigilant to ensure that the rights of children, who are about 40% of our country, are protected,” he said, suggesting that similar courts be established in other parts of the State.