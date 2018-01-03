Kadiyam reviews functioning of KGBVs

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari has directed the education department officials to complete laying of foundation stones for the proposed academic blocks and new buildings for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas by January 15.

Mr. Srihari, who is also the Education Minister, reviewed the functioning of these institutions with senior officials on Tuesday and said steps should be taken to complete the work before October this year. The government had decided to establish 61 academic blocks and new buildings to 34 KGBVs at a cost of ₹ 198 crore.

The officials concerned should ensure that they adhere to the deadlines set by the government, reviewing the construction activity on a regular basis online.

The Minister wanted the officials to distribute health kits to all the one lakh and above students enrolled in these institutions, by January 9. The health kits, a first-of- its-kind initiative in the country estimated to cost ₹12 crore, should be distributed in four phases, once in three months.