Jwala Gutta’s academy trains 34 aspiring shuttlers from Punjab

July 16, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Shuttlers from Punjab who underwent an extensive, one-month training programme at Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad at the valedictory function with the officials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former badminton star Jwala Gutta’s Academy of Excellence (JGAE, Moinabad) hosted a month-long training programme for shuttlers from Punjab.

The participants received personalised coaching from Ms.Gutta herself, along with a team of highly skilled trainers and experts. “They also had the chance to interact with other accomplished players and gain valuable insights into the world of professional badminton,” she said, adding that the Punjab government supported 34 aspiring shuttlers and two coaches, who were trained intensely for one month under her and other renowned coaches including Dronacharya S.M. Arif.

“We strive to let JGAE be known as a medium for enhancement of performance in badminton and for the overall development of personality and character,” Ms.Gutta said.

Telangana Sports Minister V.Srinivas Goud and Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was the chief guest, graced the valedictory function.

Mr.Srinivas Goud lauded Ms.Gutta’s efforts in moulding young champions and hoped the State would continue to produce world-class shuttlers. He reiterated the State government’s complete support to sports and performing athletes and hoped the new Sports Policy would address all issues concerning the sports fraternity.

