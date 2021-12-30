Juvenile held for raping minor girl

A juvenile was apprehended by the Rajendra Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl.

The victim, a student of class 10, had acquaintance with the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) as they were neighbours for more than three years.

During that time, the CCL used to misbehave with the victim and subsequently her mother warned the former’s parents and requested them to vacate. Though they moved to Hyderguda, the 17-year-old boy never stopped teasing her, DCP (Shamshabad zone) R. Jagadishwar Reddy said.

On Wednesday, the CCL took the victim on his bike by forcing to accompany him to visit a temple near Himayatsagar. “Later, he sexually assaulted her in the bushes at Himayatsagar and fled from the spot,” he said.

The girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated the whole incident to her mother, who in turn approached the police. Based on her complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPS and POCSO Act was registered and the minor was apprehended.