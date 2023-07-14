‘Justice Ujjal Bhuyan opened the temple of justice doors to public’

July 14, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan would be remembered as the person who opened the doors of the temple of justice to the public by taking the initiative of streaming live the High Court proceedings, said Advocate-General B.S. Prasad on Thursday.

Speaking at the Full Court meeting bidding farewell to Justice Bhuyan, who had been elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court, the AG said the Chief Justice’s endeavour to run the High Court in Hybrid Mode helped the legal fraternity immensely. The Hybrid Mode helped lawyers to present their contentions online when they could not physically appear before the First Court, he said.

Describing Justice Bhuyan as an epitome of patience, hard work and humanity, the AG said the outgoing Chief Justice’s verdicts were signs of his positive approach towards the downtrodden. The AG recalled how Justice Bhuyan suo motu took up the death of two manual scavengers in Kondapur as PIL petition and rendered justice to the families of the workers.

Thanking all, Justice Bhuyan said the legal fraternity should remember that the judicial system existed because of the litigant. For everyone, litigants should be of the highest priority. While lawyers, courts and judicial staff were the important stakeholders of the judicial system, the litigant was equally important and was the first crucial stakeholder, Justice Bhuyan noted.

He noted that there was no place for arrogance in the world of justice. The general public would hope that they would secure justice by knocking the doors of courts. It was the responsibility of the lawyers to ensure that people got justice at the earliest. Time had come for the legal fraternity to devise or evolve a system through which it can be conveyed to people by what time they would secure justice, he said.

Justice Bhuyan said it was the duty of all stakeholders of the legal system to treat people or litigants coming to the court as they would be anxious to get justice. Justice P. Naveen Rao said Justice Bhuyan was dynamic and balanced. He would be remembered for his gentle ways of dealing with others, the Judge said.

The Full Court meeting convened on Telangana High Court premises was attended by judges, senior advocates and members of the HC Bar Association.

