Justice sought in lockup death case

Congress delegation petitions Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Congress leaders met Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention in ensuring justice to Dalit woman Mariyamma, who died in police custody in Yadadri district.

The delegation led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and consisting of MLAs D Sridhar Babu and T. Jayaprakash Reddy apprised the Governor of the issue and sought her help in ensuring stringent punishment to police officials involved in the incident.

The woman died in Addaguduru police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on June 18.

An inquiry was launched already by the police.

The Congress leaders’ contention was that the government was trying to shield the police officials involved in the incident. Mr Bharti said Mariamma had been tortured brutally along with her son and she died due to the physical torture.

Mr Bhatti alleged that attacks on Dalits were on the rise and the government had rarely responded to punish the guilty despite repeated representations.

He demanded that a case be filed under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against police officers responsible for custodial death and inhuman torture of her son.

The victim Mariamma, who was working as a maid at a pastor’'s house in Addagudur was picked up by the police after the pastor accused them of stealing ₹2 lakh from his house.

She died in the police station on June 18 due to .the alleged police torture.

However, the police claimed that she had suffered heart attack in the station.