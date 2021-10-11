Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as the new Telangana HC CJ

Hyderabad

11 October 2021 13:12 IST

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana here at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, administered the oath of office for the CJ designate Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekahar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the judges of the HC were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Advertising

Advertising

Initially, the warrant of appointment was read out by an officer. Later, the Governor handed over the warrant of appointment to the CJ designate Satish Chandra Sharma and administered the oath of office.