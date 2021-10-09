Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is new Telangana HC CJ

The Union government on Saturday appointed Karnataka High Court Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, stating that President had consented for the appointment.

Recently, Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma for appointment as CJ for Telangana HC. He was born on November 30, 1961 at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Holder of LLB degree, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma completed X and XII standards from Central School of Jabalpur.

His father B.N. Sharma was Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University in Bhopal. His mother Shanti Sharma was principal of Maharani Lakshmibai school and retired as Jabalpur District Educational Officer.

He got enrolled as advocate in 1984 and practised law at Madhya Pradesh HC. At the age of 42, he became one of the youngest lawyers to be designated as senior counsel. After being elevated as Madhya Pradesh HC judge in 2008, he was appointed permanent judge two years later.

An avid reader, the newly appointed CJ is associated with national law universities. He published research articles and papers. He was transferred to Karnataka HC on January 4, 2021. On August 31, he was appointed Acting CJ of Karnataka HC.

A Full Court meeting was held on Saturday bidding farewell to Telangana HC Acting CJ M.S. Ramachandra Rao who was transferred as judge of Punjab and Haryana HC.