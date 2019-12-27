Justice not denied to city’s heritage

The year 2019 will be remembered as a time when the judiciary threw a lifeline to save much of Hyderabad’s heritage. It was also the year when the laid-back citizenry of Hyderabad woke up to the threat to its heritage and began to protest against the infrastructure projects in the heart of the city.

But, while the built heritage got a breather, the stunning rock formations that are emblematic of Deccan landscape have been erased before anyone could say: Stop.

The big dramatic development was in September with the HC stopping work on the planned Assembly building in the area where Irram Manzil stands. What began as a ₹100 crore grandiose project to turn the small hillock into a Legislative Assembly suffered a jolt when the court ruled that the State “cannot afford the luxury of forgetting that the destruction of heritage building will rob its people the essence of their identity”.

An online petition to save the building garnered nearly 11,000 signatures. The High Court’s order not only saved the building but its reading of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority’s Regulation 13, which was scrapped, charged up activists who had given up by then. The petitioners had argued that: “Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulation is a statutory regulation having the force of law.” Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter agreed.

But by the time the Regulation 13 was invoked in a new light, many heritage structures were lost.

The shifting of the Secretariat building to the banks of the Hussainsagar proved to be another challenge as the office complex has now been abandoned. Armed sentries guard the complex, where a few parked cars gather dust and some layabouts roam around. The fate of the heritage G- Block remains unknown.

Even in the case of the Golconda Fort, where the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) destroyed a stretch of the moat wall, the High Court intervened. As workers race to finish the suspension bridge on the Durgam Cheruvu, the tors that stood for millennia are no longer visible around the bridge. There are sheets of asphalt and concrete in their place. Rock formations that could have survived if Regulation 13 had remained in force.

On a positive note, the State government and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture are on course to finishing the conservation work at the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex. This year, the tomb where Hayat Bakshi Begum is buried, got the attention as concrete aggregate plastered over the years was removed and a fresh coat of lime mortar was plastered to bring back the original look of the dome. The Archaeological Survey of India has also completed the conservation work on Charminar.

Hanging in balance is the fate of one of the earliest Indo-Sarcenic structures in Hyderabad – Osmania General Hospital. Leaking roofs, frequent accidents, protests by doctors and hygiene issues, forced officials to abandon the building. Will it be saved? Or will it be allowed to blend in with the sand?