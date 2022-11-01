Justdial signs pact with Telangana Industries Department to help MSMEs

The partnership will enable enterprises adapt to ways of doing business digitally, says the firm

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 21:34 IST

Search engine Justdial has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana Industries and Commerce Department to help digitise micro, small and medium enterprises in the State.

The partnership will help the MSMEs adapt to ways of doing business digitally, guide them to realise their marketing potential and help reach out to customers in an effective way, the company said on Tuesday.

As part of the MOU, businesses and enterprises registered with the department will be listed on Justdial and eligible manufacturers, producers, traders and suppliers dealing in bulk or B2B dealings can also be listed on the firm’s B2B platform JD Mart.

“With businesses moving online, it has become imperative for MSMEs to adopt a digital-first strategy. The partnership with the Telangana State government will help MSMEs build digital infrastructure and improve digital footprints,” Managing Director and CEO V.S.S. Mani said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the pandemic underscored the importance of digital presence for businesses and this partnership will support the MSMEs in the State get access to pan-India markets.

