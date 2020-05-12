Hyderabad

Just a cold, says KTR on his sneezing visuals

K.T. Rama Rao

K.T. Rama Rao   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Minister responds to concerned netizens following a programme in Sircilla

After visuals surfaced of IT Minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao repeatedly sneezing at an official programme in Sircilla raising concerns about his health, he clarified that it was just an allergic cold and nothing to do with the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Mr Rama Rao wrote: “Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people. Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently (sic)”.

‘COVID warrior’

He responded after netizens posted the video tagging him and asking him to take care of his health and also wishing a quick recovery. One wrote, “Disturbed to know that you were down with flu symptoms yesterday in Sircilla. Concerned about your health. You have been a Covid warrior since the virus engulfed us, unmindful of your health. Please reassure us about your health.” You are our hope. Please take care.”

Some others called him a COVID warrior promoting physical distance, the need of wearing masks and use of sanitisers.

