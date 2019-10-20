Just 516 buses were operated

Bus services were crippled on Saturday, the day of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee State-wide bandh, with a mere 516 buses plying on the roads.

The number, which is only 5.77% of the entire bus fleet being operated, is a stark contrast to what the TSRTC said its performance was on Friday – 73.82%, translating into 4,632 buses being operated.

According to a source, out of 3,520 buses in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, approximately 200 were operated on Saturday.

This again is in stark contrast to the regular operations during the strike which the source pegged between 900 and 1,200.

The attendance of temporary drivers and conductors too fell significantly on Saturday. While only 513 temporary drivers reported for duty, 516 temporary conductors were working on the day of the bandh.

Much like the number of buses operated, the attendance on Saturday too is a stark contrast. On Friday, as many as 6,606 temporary conductors and and 4,632 drivers reported for duty.

In a statement released to the media, TSRTC management said that they would increase the number of bus services on Sunday. Officials along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar are closely monitoring the situation and all efforts are underway to normalise services.

Meanwhile, the passenger figures of the Hyderabad Metro Rail were like any other day with a little over 3 lakh passengers. Trains were run at 3 to 4 minutes frequency.