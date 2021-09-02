Just 21.77% students attend schools in Telangana

Poor show in the State on day one of reopening after COVID-induced break

Just above 21% of students attended the schools on the first day of the reopening of schools in the State on Wednesday.

Out of the total 52,22,174 enrolled students in the government and private sector, only 11,37,095 students entered the schools registering 21.77% attendance, going by the Department of School Education figures.

The attendance percentage in private schools was dismal at 18.35% while it was far better in the government schools at 27.45%. Out of the 19,66,234 students in the government sector, only 5,39,674 students came to the school while out of the 32,55,940 students enrolled in the private schools, 5,97,421 students attended.

Warangal district recorded the highest percentage with 34.93% students followed by Siddipet with 34.4% students joining the schools. Rajanna-Sircilla district was in the third place with 33.84% students. Peddapalli figured at the bottom with just 13.82% students joining back. Surprisingly, Hyderabad district where the entire administration sits, recorded just 21.04%.