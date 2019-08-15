Jurala, Srisailam, Sagar get good inflows

Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala reservoirs in the two Telugu States continue to receive heavy inflows, although with the trend of fall in the flood on Wednesday, as the outflows from Alamatti and Narayanpur dams remaining in the order of over 5.7 lakh cusecs. The flood to Tungabhadra, however, has slipped below one-lakh cusecs.

The drawal of water to irrigation systems based on Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar is being continued with over 6,000 cusecs being availed through Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar lift schemes and Left, Right and Parallel canals to fill the minor irrigation tanks linked to them. From Srisailam, About 35,000 cusecs was being drawn from Pothireddypadu system and over 2,000 cusecs to Handri-Neeva lift.

However, according to Irrigation department officials, lifting of water for Kalwakurthy scheme from Srisailam has been stopped for the last couple of days due to a snag developed in the pumping system in the third stage. The third stage of the lift was switched on Wednesday by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Redy after rectification of the problem.

From Nagarjunasagar, about 17,500 cusecs water was being drawn through Right, Left, Srisailam Left Bank and Low Level canal systems. The irrigation authorities have also started releasing water to the canal systems of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and Thummilla lift to supplement its tail-end ayacut. Thummilla system was also switched on by Mr. Niranjan Reddy.

However, of the 23,607 minor irrigation tanks in the Krishna basin, only 94 of them have received surplus water so far as the rains in their local catchment areas have been not in the required measure. Another 188 tanks are filled in the range of 75% to 100% of their capacity followed by 519 in the range of 50% to 75%, 1,581 in the range of 25% to 50% and the remaining 21,225 tanks only up to 25% of their capacity.

In the Godavari basin, Singur and Nizamasagar reservoir continue to be deprived of any inflows and Sriramsagar getting a small quantity. Only the projects in combined Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts have received sufficient to surplus water so far this season.

In case of the minor irrigation tanks, 4,182 tanks out of total of 20,156 have received surplus water so far this season followed by 4,919 in the range of 75% to 100% of their capacity, 2,608 in the range of 50% to 75%, 3,143 in the range of 25% to 50% and the remaining 5,304 tanks up to 25% of their capacity.

A Central Water Commission (CWC) advisory has forecast that heavy to very heavy rains in the hilly areas of Central Maharashtra may increase the flows in some of the rivers again.