Jurala, Srisailam likely to receive another bout of heavy flood

All major reservoirs in Telangana, both in the Krishna and Godavari basins, are likely to receive flood over the next three-four days with heavy rains being experienced in the catchment areas of the two rivers and their tributaries in Central Maharashtra.

Jurala project, the gateway of Krishna river for the two Telugu States, has been getting only a moderate flood in the measure of 10,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs for the last one week with the release of flood water even with hydel generation stopped at Almatti for the last one week. According to the flood monitoring officials, most of the inflows into Jurala for the last one week are from Bhima due to rain in the catchment areas in the immediate upstream basin area in Karnataka.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued flood alert on Tuesday to Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries in Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra and to Tunga in Shivamogga district in Karnataka, that there are chances of rise in water levels in those rivers due to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning given to Central Maharashtra region.

As most of the small and major dams have already received water up to 70% of their storage capacity, any heavy flood would prompt continuous watch on levels and release of flood downstream.. The CWC has suggested the authorities of dams to monitor the intensity of rainfall and inflows using the short range inflow forecasts. As on Tuesday evening, the inflows in major upstream reservoirs such as Warna, Doodhganga, Almatti, Tunga, Ujjani, Narayanpur and Tungabhadra in the upstream of river Krishna and their tributaries were only up to 10,000 cusecs. Similarly, the inflows into major reservoirs across Godavari and its tributaries in the upstream were also minimal.

Of the nearly 111 tmcft flood water received into Srisailam, the supplementation from Krishna-Bhima is less than 90 tmcft and the remaining water is supplemented by tributaries such as Handri and Tungabhadra with heavy rains in the local catchment areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But for the supplementation to Nagarjunasagar through power generation at Srisailam by Telangana, the storage in the latter would have reached about 120 tmc ft by now.

Storage in Srisailam was 81 tmcft against its capacity of 215.8 tmcft at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. However, the flood in Godavari river near Kaleshwaram, above Medigadda barrage, was over 1.5 lakh cusecs with over 90% of it supplemented by Pranahitha river.