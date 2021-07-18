Jurala spillway gates lifted

Power generation at Jurala, Lower Jurala goes on

Discharge of flood through the spillway of Priyadarshini Jurala project, the gateway of Krishna river for the Telugu States, in Jogulamba-Gadwal district commenced on Saturday afternoon as the inflows into the reservoir were about 60,000 cusecs.

According to project engineers monitoring the flood situation, five crest gates of the project were lifted around 3.30 pm to discharge nearly 21,000 cusecs flood through the spillway. By 9 pm another two gates were lifted to increase the flood discharge to over 29,000 cusecs as the inflows went up to over 67,300 cusecs.

In addition, another 37,000 cusecs flood was also being let into the river course by running 5 of the 6×39 megawatt power station at the project site. The discharge of flood at the project has also allowed the authorities of Genco to switch on all the six units of 6×40 MW power house at the Lower Jurala hydel station located about 15 km downstream of the Jurala project.

“Discharge of flood through the spillway of Jurala started on July 14 in 2020, July 31 in 2019, July 19 in 2018 and September 15 in 2017. Power generation at Jurala was possible from June 9 itself this year with early inflows into the dam,” a TS-Genco official explained.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) authorities, over 51,000 cusecs of flood was being discharged both at Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka, located upstream of Jurala as of Saturday evening. Inflows into Tungabhadra dam were also in a similar measure at over 57,000 cusecs as the main catchment area Agumbe continues to receive heavy rain for the sixth day in a row.

In Godavari basin, Sriramsagar storage crossed 70 tmc ft against capacity of 90.3 tmc ft although the inflows have fallen below 10,000 cusecs. Downstream of Sriramsagar, flood was discharged at Yellampally Barrage (10,900 cusecs). and also at Sundilla (10,900 cusecs), Annaram (4,500 cusecs) and Medigadda (92,700 cusecs) .