Jurala gates opened first time this year

Three crest gates of the Priyadarshini Jurala Project in Gadwal-Jogulamba district were lifted at 7 a.m. on Friday, for the first time this water year (starting June 1) to let over 14,660 cusecs of water into Krishna river, improving the prospects of Srisailam, facing one of the worst years of water shortage, getting water.

The flood monitoring officials at Jurala told The Hindu that two gates were lifted to one-metre height and one gate was lifted to two-metres height as inflows into the reservoir increased to over 50,000 cusecs, thanks to release of flood from the Narayanpur dam across Krishna in Karnataka, Ujjani dam across Krishna tributary Bhima river and due to rains in the local catchment areas as well as in the upper reaches of Bhima.

Moderate flood

“Water release from Jurala commenced much early last year on July 22 night and this year there has been only a moderate flood into the reservoir from the upper reaches which did not permit operation of the crest gates so far. However, we have been letting water into the river after power generation since August 31,” the officials stated.

The flood is likely to increase and sustain for at least a couple of days as the release into the river from Ujjani has increased to 42,000 cusecs and that from Narayanpur to over 24,000 cusecs. “The inflows also raise hopes for release of more water from Srisailam to Nagarjunasagar project to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad City and Nalgonda district, as being demanded by the State Government,” the officials said.

Four spillway gates were opened again around 9 pm for about 0.5 meters each discharging a flood of 8320 cusecs. Another 40,000 cusecs was being discharged into the river after power generation.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh too is waiting to draw water for Muchumarri and Handri Neeva Lift schemes as the water level in Srisailam is building up slowly, although the present storage (53.56 TMC ft) is hardly a fourth of the reservoir’s full capacity of 215.81 TMC ft on Friday morning.

Water levels in the projects in the Godavari Basin is also improving with the increase in inflows. However, the prospects of major reservoirs attaining their full capacity seems to be a distant dream as the south-west monsoon season is coming to an end. All the projects in Godavari Basin in the State were overflowing by this time last year.

Gates closed

The spillway gates were closed around 4.30 p.m. although the inflows were in the range of 52,000 cusecs. Release into the river, however, continued after power generation and it was about 40,000 cusecs after generation of power from five units at the project site. The flow is also being used to generate power at Lower Jurala power house. Officials stated that spillway gates could be opened again in the event of inflows going up.