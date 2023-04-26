HamberMenu
Junior doctors to boycott all duties except emergencies from May 3

April 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated April 28, 2023 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association on Wednesday announced that the junior doctors from the state will be boycotting all the services except emergencies from May 3 if the issues with regard to their stipend are not addressed by May 2.

A release issued by T-JUDA stated that they had even sent a notice to the office of the Director of Medical Education (DME) on April 11. Despite getting assurances from the government, their pending stipends have not yet been credited.

On April 8, junior doctors across the State held a black badge protest as their demands were not met and they had threatened to hold a strike from April 11 but the government had assured them that their issues will be resolved in 10 to 15 days. Looking at this, the strike was called off.

