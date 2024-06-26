Junior doctors temporarily halt strike, Osmania doctors continue protest

The Telangana Junior Doctors have temporarily paused their strike for June 27, following assurances that Government Orders (GOs) addressing their demands will be issued by the end of the day. However, if there are no updates from the government, the strike will resume on June 27, said a statement from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA).

The pending demands include a GO for budget sanctions for hostel buildings at Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College and another GO for budget sanctions for road repairs at Kakatiya Medical College Warangal, stated Dr. G Sai Sri Harsha, President of T-JUDA.

All medical services, including outpatient, elective procedures, and ward duties, will operate as usual on Thursday. However, junior doctors from Osmania Medical College have announced that their strike will continue for the third day on Thursday, as no assurance has been provided by the health department regarding the new building for Osmania General Hospital.

“We look forward to obtaining documented clarification from the Telangana government concerning the construction of the new OGH building,” said Dr. Deepankar Sheasam, President of the Osmania Telangana Junior Doctors Association.