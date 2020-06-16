Junior doctors seek exam postponement

Three days to go for their exams, final year Post Graduate medical students (junior doctors) are hoping for a change in schedule. In a detailed reply to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor B. Karunakar Reddy’s reasons for conducting the exams, they have sought postponement of exams slated to be held from June 20 to 29.

The PG students have expressed fear of contracting COVID-19 if all of them convene in a hall for the exams. At least four students from Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Gandhi Medical College (GMC) have contracted the infectious disease and are being treated. The students said the college hostels have become hotspots of COVID-19 and that some of them have been staying there for over a month.

“A few among us may be asymptomatic carriers and could spread it to others in the exam hall. A lot of PG students stay with their families which may include elderly members or young children. We are concerned about spreading the virus to them,” said a student from OMC on condition of anonymity.

Dr Karunakar Reddy had earlier said that if exams are not held now, they might not be able to conduct them in coming months as COVID cases are expected to rise. He had reasoned that students might miss out on entrance exams for super speciality courses if exams are delayed. Students who took loans or are dependent on their parents for finances may have to suffer, he added.

The PG students, for their part, have compiled a list of reasons for postponing the exams despite apprehensions of a spike in cases in future. “That does not mean we walk into fire right now when the exam-going PG students are affected. OMC and GMC hostels and colleges are coronavirus hotspots. Many PG students are affected and their primary contacts too. That is the main concern,” they said.

The junior doctors said that apart from students from General Medicine, Anaesthesia and Pulmonology, those from other specialisations too have attended duties at hospitals. “Despite Osmania General Hospital not being a COVID designated hospital, there are more coronavirus positive cases among PG students there than at Gandhi Hospital,” a student said.