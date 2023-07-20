HamberMenu
Junior doctors raise concerns over delayed submission of affidavit for new OGH building

July 20, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Junior doctors of Osmania General Hospital have voiced their apprehension regarding the government’s failure to inform the public about the affidavit filed in the High Court concerning the construction of a new hospital building. They emphasised the urgency of prompt action by the government and requested that the legal process be expedited as well.

In a press conference held at the hospital, the junior doctors recounted their meeting with Health Minister Harish Rao on July 3 at the State Secretariat. During the meeting, the Health Minister assured them that an affidavit would be filed in the Telangana High Court within a week. However, to date, they have not received any updates on the submission of the affidavit.

One of the doctors recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited the hospital in 2015 and acknowledged the immediate necessity of a new hospital building. Since then, only promises have been made, but no tangible steps have been taken, they said.

The junior doctors have decided to wait till July 24 for a response. If no update is received by that date, they plan to protest to demand the construction of the new hospital building.

Addressing the matter, Hospital Superintendent Dr. B. Nagendar confirmed that the affidavit was being prepared and handled by the Advocate General due to its legal nature.

