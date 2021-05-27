Junior doctors call off strike

Govt. issues order hiking stipend by 15%

Resident senior and junior doctors who abstained from elective duties at government hospitals across the State on Wednesday and emergencies on Thursday called off their agitation in the night.

The strike was withdrawn after the government issued an order enhancing the stipend of senior residents by 15 %, up from ₹ 70,000 to 85,500 per month with effect from January 1 last. However, the doctors had been demanding the hike from January 2020.

The boycott of emergencies by doctors did not have much impact as the government had already made alternative arrangements at all hospitals.

While calling off the strike, the Telagnana Junior Doctors Association issued a press release saying the stir was withdrawn keeping in mind the present health crisis arising out of COVID despite the government not conceding all their demands fully.

The association thanked the Chief Minister and Health Department for addressing stipend hike for interns, post-graduate students and senior residents and also allocation of beds for doctors and their family members in NIMS here.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister assured that the senior residents will get a 15% hike in stipends . He had asked them to resume duties keeping in view public health.

Representatives of T-JUDA held discussions with Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi and Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday night but they were inconclusive. They had another round of talks with the Health Secretary on Thursday.

“The only issue that is not completely addressed is about payment of ex-gratia from the State government to the healthcare workers (HCWs) martyred in the fight against COVID. Health officials gave us oral assurance that a proposal for alternative for ex-gratia will be taken before the Chief Minister for a decision. We hope the issue will be addressed as early as possible honouring the martyred HCWs and support to their dependents”, the association said while calling off the strike.

The junior doctors started reporting for regular duties from Thursday night.