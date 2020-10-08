Jungle sojourn thrills Gagan

Gagan Narang at the Elephants Rejuvenation programme in Bandhavgarh National Park, MP. Arrangement

08 October 2020 23:41 IST

Shooter was invited to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve as the chief guest of the Elephants Rejuvenation programme

For London Olympics bronze medallist and ace shooter Gagan Narang, it was an irresistible invite as the chief guest of the Elephants Rejuvenation programme at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during his recent trip.

The 37-year-old Gagan was at the reserve for the ‘Samapan Samaroh’, the closing segment of the programme.

“It is a nice feeling to be in the jungle, in the midst of these magnificent wild animals. It is a whole different kind of world. And especially because of the pandemic, it is so refreshing mentally too,” said Gagan, who also contributed in his own way for the programme and for the well-being of the staff in the reserve, including the mahouts, who also assemble for the event.

“This is different from adopting any animal. It is more of a symbolic gesture to be out there. Being an avid wildlife and nature lover, I thought it was one of the better ways to be away from the madding crowd,” Gagan said.

And, the World Cup champion, himself being a brilliant photographer too, took time to have a feel of the reserve and was apparently delighted to go around the reserve which he says is full of the typical, magical monsoon greens.

“Definitely, it is a different kind of challenge for the park officials in managing wild elephants. But, I am sure they have the expertise to handle the situation aptly,” Gagan concluded.