Jugglery of numbers: Bhatti

‘Revenue deficit will be filled through loan component’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has termed the budget as mere jugglery of numbers, illusionary and misleading given the huge gap between the deficit last year and the projections this year. Speaking to reporters with Congress MLAs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Podem Veeraiah, he said it is laughable that the government presents budget of ₹2.30 lakh crore when last year's revised budget was ₹1.17 lakh crore.

Last year's revised revenue receipts were shown as ₹1.17 lakh crore and this year projects are ₹1.70 lakh crore. There is over enthusiasm in presentation without actually explaining the revenue sources, he said adding that revenue deficit will be filled through loan component adding to the spate of loans it has acquired. Mr. Vikramarka reminded how he had predicted when the FRBM limit was enhanced that Telangana would resort to mindless borrowing and it has been proven right now.

He claimed that the government would borrow ₹50,000 crore per year for the next three years to take the entire loan burden on the State to ₹5 lakh crore. As of now, the State has ₹3.5 lakh crore loans.

Similarly, he said the government showed the non-tax revenue as ₹30,000 crore in the last budget but it could acquire only ₹19,000 crore. In this budget again, the non-tax revenue is expected at ₹30,000 crores, which looks impossible, he said.

‘Hyderabad got raw deal’

Meanwhile, former Minister Mohd Ali Shabbir in a statement said the Finance Minister admitted that so far, only 52,456 double bedrooms have been completed in rural and urban areas in the State. He did not specify when the remaining units, out of 2.75 lakh promised houses, would be completed.

He said Hyderabad got a raw with no new development scheme announced. He said ₹1,000 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail were dues which the State government needs to clear as per the agreement it signed with HMRL.

‘No Metro Rail’

There is no mention of extending Metro Rail in old city from Imlibun to Falaknuma and no amount has been earmarked for land acquisition.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said that the TRS government is cheating the minorities by creating a hype of "spending ₹2,000 crore" for their welfare while the spending was never 50% of the total allocations.

He said the Finance Minister had confessed that the TRS government has spent only ₹5,712 crore in the last six years.

He should've also mentioned that this spending was against the allocation of ₹9,070 crore in the last six years.