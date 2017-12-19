Judicial inquiry sought into Maoist encounter

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad on Monday directed the police to submit video recording and other records pertaining to post-mortem conducted on dead bodies of Naxalites killed in ‘encounter’ on Thursday night.

The bench was dealing with a case filed by Civil Liberties Committee through Laxman. They sought judicial inquiry into the ‘encounter’ wherein nine armed youth of CPI(ML) were killed in Nelamadugu, Tekulapally, Bhadradri-Kotha Gudem district.

Raghunath, the counsel for the petitioner said that, the ninth body had been recovered and all the bodies bore signs of torture. They were shot from close range.

The State told the court that they had followed all the guidelines regarding videographing the post-mortem. The DSP has been asked to inquire into the incident. The bench called for all records and posted the case to 22 January.

‘File counter affidavit’

The same division bench directed the Telangana government to file counter affidavit in case filed challenging the amendments brought by it to the land acquisition act of 2013.

The bench was dealing with case filed by Hayatuddin and other farmers of Vemulaghat area. Vedula Venkata Ramana, the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, wondered how the amendment could take away the benefits given under the original act.

The bench felt that this needed serious consideration and directed the government to file counter affidavit. The case was adjourned by three weeks.