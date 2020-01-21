JUDAs denied stipend since 4 months, plan stir

Post-graduate medical students at government colleges who did not receive stipend from the past four months are contemplating to launch strike over the issue. Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members would hold general body meeting on Friday to gather opinion of fellow students on the strike.

The junior doctors are apprehensive that they might not receive the amount for next three months since the financial year is set to end in two months. However, officials in State Health Department said that the proposal (for stipends) is with the Finance Department and the amount will be issued soon.

There a total of 1,740 PGs at Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College. The first, second and third year PGs receive stipends ranging between ₹ 44,000 and ₹ 49,000 per month.

Since most of them are aged in their mid 20s, they rely on stipends for day-to-day expenses, buying academic books whose costs run up to ₹ 5,000, pay hostel and mess fee. Some of them are married and have to fulfil monthly financial obligations. The junior doctors said that as they are not receiving stipends regularly, they either rely on their parents or take debts.