Jubilee Hills police reopens the March 2022 accident case involving former Bodhan MLA’s son

April 12, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Jubilee Hills police have reopened the accident case of March 2022, involving the former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir, in which a two-month-old boy was killed at the Jubilee Hills check post.

Officials from the Jubilee Hills police said that they were re-examining the case and would be making further progress based on the fresh findings. “We are taking statements from the parties involved in the accident. Based on that, the case will be probed further,” said Inspector of Jubilee Hills police K. Venkateshwar Reddy.

In the 2022 case, Aamir, along with his friends Mohammed Maaz and Syed Afnan Ahmed, were booked for driving a car with the former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA sticker and killing a two-month-old boy at Jubilee Hills Check-post on March 17, 2022. The deceased, Ranveer, was the son of Kajal Chouhan, 20, who sells balloons at Jubilee Hills check-post for a living.

Ahmed, a first year student of HSB business school and a resident of Dilshad Nagar, was driving the car while Raheel Aamir was allegedly sitting beside him with Maaz in the backseat. Afnan had surrendered before the police and the police made a case against him based on scientific evidence, including matching his fingerprints with the ones found on the steering wheel and the CCTV cameras of the area.

In another case, Raheel Aamir was accused of allegedly drunk driving and ramming a luxury car into the police barricade placed on the road opposite to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet on December 24, 2023. He escaped from the custody of Panjagutta police after the accident.

Aamir was arrested by the Panjagutta police on April 8 and was remanded in 14 day judicial custody by a local court for his involvement in the case.

