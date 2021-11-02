Jubilation at BJP office

Deepavali came early for the Telangana BJP. There was a festive atmosphere at the State BJP office here as party leaders, supporters and workers started trooping in from the morning once E. Rajender started gaining in each round of the counting process for the Huzurabad bypoll on Tuesday.

While party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior leaders watched the counting ‘live’ closeted in a room inside, the crowd began to swell with each passing hour and by late afternoon jubilation rent the air with slogans, distribution of sweets and bursting of crackers amid the beat of drums. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Mr. Sanjay Kumar over phone to congratulate him.

The party chief was chaired on the shoulders of the jubilant partymen as the victory became inevitable. “People of Huzurabad have stood by truth and justice over the arrogant rule of TRS despite several allurements. We were confident from the beginning about our victory as people trusted us and not Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Our cadre worked very hard too”.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy hailed the “historic” victory of E. Rajender and said people of Huzurabad had voted courageously proving that ethics were more important than money as the TRS had spent huge amounts and had misused the official machinery.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi, Mr Reddy said TRS top leadership including the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao let loose a volley of false information and lies during the bypoll campaign yet the Huzurabad people refused to believe them. “We acknowledge the contribution of the constituency people towards this politically significant win as they refused to be bought over, hence they deserve every credit. Justice has prevailed,” he said.

“This is a vote against the family rule and showed that people have doubts about the intentions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had been enquiring about the poll outcome and he had already informed them of Mr. Rajender’s victory, he added.