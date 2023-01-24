JSP will become a force to reckon with in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

January 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan said his party will contest in seven to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the next elections.

“We will be ready for pre-poll alliances with other political parties, including the BJP, if such electoral pacts are in line with our party’s ideology and serve the best interests of people of Telangana,” the actor-turned-politician said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the JSP State-level leaders and functionaries at a resort in Nachupalli near Kondagattu after performing pujas for his specially designed campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ at the famous hill shrine in Jagtial district on Tuesday.

The Kondagattu hill shrine turned into a sea of humanity with hordes of fans of Mr Pawan gathered at the famous pilgrim centre to catch a glimpse of him and “Varahi” to be used by Mr. Pawan to tour the length and breadth of Andhra Pradesh soon.

His formidable campaign vehicle of Emerald Green colour, bearing registration number TS 13 EX 8384, sporting advanced security features has become cynosure of all eyes as devotees vied with each other to click pictures of it on their mobile phone cameras.

At the meeting, Mr. Pawan recalled that he had narrowly escaped from a major accident during his tour of the old undivided Karimnagar district more than a decade ago due to the blessings of Lord Anjanna (Hanuman), the presiding deity of Kondagattu.

“I owe a lot to Telangana where the JSP came into being in the revolutionary land of Telangana. The historic struggles waged by people of Telangana are a source of inspiration to fight for the cause of poor and downtrodden sections of the society,” he said.

“I draw inspiration from the historic struggles waged by people of Telangana, including the revolutionary freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma,” he asserted.

JSP’s ideology is to build a new generation of young political leaders with a futuristic perspective, he noted, exhorting his party cadres to study the problems in their respective constituencies, improve understanding of issues facing youth, physically challenged persons and other sections to forge a rapport with masses to make the JSP a force to reckon with in the State.

The party cadres should focus on issues of illegal mining to check environmental pollution, he suggested.

The persons at the helm in Andhra Pradesh earned notoriety for misuse of official machinery and vendetta politics, he charged saying he was prepared to face abuses while resisting vendetta politics to espouse the cause of people.

“It is imperative to set things right in Andhra Pradesh to create livelihood opportunities for youth,” he said.

Earlier, in a brief interaction with the media, Mr. Pawan said clarity on electoral alliances will emerge only just before the next elections, hinting that the JSP will contest the next Assembly elections in limited seats in Telangana.

To a specific query seeking his comment on the transformation of the TRS into the BRS, he said: “Change is inevitable in every sphere of life including politics. I welcome it.”

Mr. Pawan proceeded to Dharmapuri town where he offered special prayers at the historic Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple late in the evening.