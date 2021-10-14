The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday trapped junior assistant U Ravindra Kumar at the tahsildar’s office in Mulkalapalli while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 from a resident of Pogallapalli village for processing the latter’s application for issuance of caste certificate. Based on a complaint filed by S Srinivas, an autorickshaw driver of Pogallapalli, a team of ACB officials laid a trap and caught Ravindra Kumar red-handed while allegedly receiving the bribe amount, according to ACB sources. The ACB officials booked him on graft charges and launched a detailed investigation.
Jr. assistant in tahsildar’s office trapped
Special Correspondent
BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM ,
October 14, 2021 00:06 IST
