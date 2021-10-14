Hyderabad

Jr. assistant in tahsildar’s office trapped

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday trapped junior assistant U Ravindra Kumar at the tahsildar’s office in Mulkalapalli while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 from a resident of Pogallapalli village for processing the latter’s application for issuance of caste certificate. Based on a complaint filed by S Srinivas, an autorickshaw driver of Pogallapalli, a team of ACB officials laid a trap and caught Ravindra Kumar red-handed while allegedly receiving the bribe amount, according to ACB sources. The ACB officials booked him on graft charges and launched a detailed investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 12:08:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/jr-assistant-in-tahsildars-office-trapped/article36995205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY