J.P. Morgan opens new campus in city

Largest for the firm in Asia Pacific, to help consolidate presence

Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan has opened a new campus in the city.

At 8.22 lakh sq ft, the facility is its largest such in Asia Pacific and one of JPMorgan Chase’s key campuses globally. The new facility will consolidate the presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations and support services, the firm said in a release.

Chief Administrative Officer, Commercial Banking and Head of Global Services of JPMorgan Chase Daniel Wilkening said Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for J.P. Morgan and an “integral part of our growth story in India”. “The new campus is a testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers,” he said.

The campus has been built on the pillars of well being, sustainability and collaboration, said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India and Philippines of JPMorgan Chase. It has an innovation lab, a tech bar, open work cafes on every work floor and a library as well as a crèche and medical centre among other facilities.