April 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu lamented that contemporary politicians were becoming increasingly intolerant of criticism and advised them to gracefully accept brickbats coming their way.

Also Read | Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urges students not to vote for ‘unruly elements’

“Politicians may not agree with the entire viewpoints of the journalists but must take criticism in their stride, and journalists should feel free to criticise politicians and public figures or else democracy will be in danger,” he said at a function held at the Press Club Hyderabad on Sunday to present the Gora Sastry Award for Journalism to veteran journalist A. Krishna Rao of Andhra Jyothi.

Mr. Naidu observed that the tribe of politicians agreeing with different viewpoints is decreasing, but at the same time, he also deplored the growing tendency of journalists to colour news with their views. He, however, commended Mr.Krishna Rao’s dispassionate news coverage and neutrality.

Paying rich tributes to the legendary editor of yesteryears, Gora Sastry, the former editor of Andhra Bhoomi, Mr. Naidu said his dispassionate and hard-hitting editorials were a treat, and he too was a follower of his writings. Mr. Sastry and other editors like Narla Venkateswara Rao and Mutnuri Krishna Rao evoked awe and admiration among a large section of readers due to their neutral perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award was given by Navasahithi International (Chennai).

Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana, Andhra Jyothi editor K. Srinivas, and senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy shared their views. Navasahithi International founder Surya Prakash Rao also spoke.