Journalists petition for ailing Varavara Rao’s bail

Hundreds of journalists from the Telugu states have petitioned the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and Maharashtra government, to grant bail to ailing poet Varavara Rao, incarcerated at Taloja jail.

Letter expresses shock

Signed by a total of 765 journalists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the letter conveyed shock at the news that Mr. Varavara Rao was infected with COVID, and was unable to even recognise his family members. It said that bail is the right of the accused, and that jail is not unavoidable.

Describing Mr. Varavara Rao as a poet, journalist, writer and orator whose writings have been translated into Indian and foreign languages, the petition said that he had been proven innocent in several conspiracy cases earlier.

The letter also requested for bail to the disabled academic and writer G.N. Saibaba lodged in Nagpur jail.