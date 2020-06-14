Hyderabad

Journalists and their kin test positive

Of the 140-odd journalists who have been reporting during the COVID-19 lockdown and their family members in Hyderabad who gave their swab samples for coronavirus testing, 23 have tested positive.

The Health department is conducting tests for journalists and their family members at the Old Secretariat. Earlier this month, over 20 reporters, including a few from national media and various publications from across the State, had been diagnosed with the virus.

