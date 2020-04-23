Journalist tests positive for coronavirus

The first instance of a journalist contracting Coronavirus in the State was reported on Thursday.

A TV news channel reporter living in Jogulamba Gadwal district, tested positive for COVID-19. He was already in quarantine in a local post-graduate college centre. He is likely to be shifted to Gandhi Medical College late on Thursday night.

With the journalist, who was believed to have interacted with several persons by virtue of his professional work, testing positive for the virus, police began analysing his movements. “He did not get the virus because of professional work. His brother already tested positive for coronavirus. Apparently, he contracted it from the sibling,” a police officer said.

Soon after reports confirmed that his brother had COVID-19, the journalist was sent for quarantine. Inquiries indicated that his brother contracted the virus during a personal trip to Kurnool.

Interestingly, his brother’s wife tested negative for the virus.

As part of reporting developments relating to COVID-19 incidence, the TV journalist was believed to have interacted with many people, politicians and officials.

“He had taken basic precautions of wearing mask. But we have to identify all his primary and secondary contacts. His family members being his close contacts are to be quarantined,” the police said.

Soon after the journalist was sent for quarantining having learnt that his brother contracted the virus, police sent three more journalists from Mahbubnagar for quarantining in local government medical college there. These three journalists of different TV news channels had come to Gadwal earlier to cover a programme.

Police are verifying reports that all of them had gone to a place for lunch. “After completing the work, these three journalists reportedly went to Gadwal journalist’s house for a while before heading to Mahbubnagar. This is being verified,” the police said.