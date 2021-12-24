Hyderabad

24 December 2021 21:14 IST

Journalist killed in road accident

A young journalist working for a Telugu newspaper's online edition was killed in a road accident at Begumpet on Friday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

O. Madhusudhan, 29, from Warasiguda, a sub-editor with Andhra Jyothi news website, was on his way to office when his bike skidded near Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, due to the scrapped road, and he came under the wheels of a container truck.

\The accident took place around 7 a.m. He suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot. Madhusudan was a native of Dhone in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.