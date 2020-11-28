Jolt to Congress: TPCC treasurer to resign from party posts

Gudur Narayan Reddy is likely to join the BJP

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer and AICC member Gudur Narayan Reddy has decided to quit the Congress.

It is understood that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next few days. Top leaders of the BJP reportedly gave the go-ahead to his joining the party.

Mr. Reddy, a senior member of the Congress for the last 39 years, was said to have conveyed his decision to resign from the party TPCC chief N. UttamKumar Reddy. Two senior Congress leaders are said to have made a last-ditch effort to request Mr. Narayan Reddy to reconsider his decision.

Mr. Narayan Reddy said on Friday night that he had made up is mind to resign from the posts he holds in the party and also the primary membership of the Congress. Considered close to the top leaders of the Congress in New Delhi, Mr. Narayan Reddy played a key role in resolving several issues that confronted the Congress.

Sources close to Mr. Narayan Reddy said that former Congress leaders, who had joined the BJP, had invited him to join the saffron party. Notably, senior national BJP leaders gave the go-ahead for his entry. His decision comes close on the heels of former Union Minister Sarvey Satyanarayana joining the BJP earlier this week and speculation that actor Vijayashanti too was planning to cross over to the saffron party.