Jolt to BRS: No confidence motion passed against Manthani municipal chairperson, vice-chairman

February 16, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (the BRS) suffered a setback in Peddapalli district on Friday after the no-confidence motion moved against the party’s Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja and vice-chairman Arepalli Kumar was passed at a special meeting of the council held in Manthani.

In the 13-member council, nine, including seven BRS councillors and two Congress councillors, voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. The remaining four councillors, including the chairperson and vice-chairman of the civic body, abstained from it, according to sources.

The seven BRS councillors had joined the ruling Congress a fortnight ago. The Congress is poised to wrest control over the municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manthani Assembly segment is currently represented by Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.