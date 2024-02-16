GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jolt to BRS: No confidence motion passed against Manthani municipal chairperson, vice-chairman

February 16, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (the BRS) suffered a setback in Peddapalli district on Friday after the no-confidence motion moved against the party’s Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja and vice-chairman Arepalli Kumar was passed at a special meeting of the council held in Manthani.

In the 13-member council, nine, including seven BRS councillors and two Congress councillors, voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. The remaining four councillors, including the chairperson and vice-chairman of the civic body, abstained from it, according to sources.

The seven BRS councillors had joined the ruling Congress a fortnight ago. The Congress is poised to wrest control over the municipality.

The Manthani Assembly segment is currently represented by Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu.

