Joining letters given to 1,061 asst. professors recruited for medical colleges

Minister assures newly-recruited assistant professors of complete govt. support in research activities; says 22,263 posts filled in Health department alone in past nine years

May 23, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 04:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health T.Harish Rao presenting the appointment letter to one of the 1,061 assistant professors who were recently recruited by the the Directorate of Medical Education, at a programme held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Appointment letters were handed over on Monday to 1,061 newly-recruited assistant professors under the Directorate of Medical Education.

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao, while speaking at the event held in Shilpakala Vedika, congratulated the Health department for completing the recruitment process in five months, and in a “completely transparent manner”. The Minister acknowledged the vital role of assistant professors in teaching, research, and treatment, and assured them government support in providing necessary facilities for research.

Mr.Harish Rao highlighted the recent appointment of 969 Civil Assistant Surgeons and announced the upcoming online recruitment process for 5,204 staff nurse posts through computer-based tests. Over the past nine years, 22,263 posts have been filled in the health department alone, with an ongoing process to fill another 9,222 posts, expected to conclude within the next two to three months, he added.

Director of Medical Education K.Ramesh Reddy said this was the biggest recruitment drive in the Health department in decades. “There was a very good response from doctors. Many of them showed interest and selected posting locations of their choice. This itself reflects that our young specialist doctors are willing to work in interior areas,” he added.

Joining government service offers opportunities as well as challenges, said Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, even as she advised the newly-recruited doctors to join the State’s efforts to bring down the C-Section rate, which is the highest in the country.

Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi was also present.

