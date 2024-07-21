Johns Hopkins University’s Captain’s Chair honour for AIG Chairman

Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) D. Nageshwar Reddy was awarded the Johns Hopkins University’s ‘Captain’s Chair’ in recognition of his contributions to the field. The chair holds historic precedence dating back to Sir William Osler, founding professor of Johns Hopkins University in 1874. Professor Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the university, said, “Dr. Reddy’s pioneering work in gastroenterology epitomises the spirit of innovation and excellence that Johns Hopkins stands for.”

