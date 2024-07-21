ADVERTISEMENT

Johns Hopkins University’s Captain’s Chair honour for AIG Chairman

Published - July 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) D. Nageshwar Reddy was awarded the Johns Hopkins University’s ‘Captain’s Chair’ in recognition of his contributions to the field. The chair holds historic precedence dating back to Sir William Osler, founding professor of Johns Hopkins University in 1874. Professor Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the university, said, “Dr. Reddy’s pioneering work in gastroenterology epitomises the spirit of innovation and excellence that Johns Hopkins stands for.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US