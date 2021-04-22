Joginapally Santosh tests COVID-19 positive

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar tested positive COVID-19 on Thursday and he isolated himself asking those in contact with him to do the same. Mr. Santosh was with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao when the latter went to Yashoda Hospitals for COVID-related tests after he was found to be positive. Mr. Santosh moves closely with the Chief Minister on a daily basis and got himself tested after the Chief Minister was tested positive.