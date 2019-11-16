Jobless youth found dead

A youngster, who was looking for a job, was found dead at his residence in Vasanthnagar of KPHB Colony on Friday.
According to the police, depressed over not getting a job, Pavuluri Chaitanya Mohan (29) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. “His mother Kiranmai with the help of neighbours, broke open the door and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” KPHB Colony police said.
(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.