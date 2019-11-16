Hyderabad

Jobless youth found dead

A youngster, who was looking for a job, was found dead at his residence in Vasanthnagar of KPHB Colony on Friday.

According to the police, depressed over not getting a job, Pavuluri Chaitanya Mohan (29) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. “His mother Kiranmai with the help of neighbours, broke open the door and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” KPHB Colony police said.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)

