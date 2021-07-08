Job mela for pharmacists

A job mela will be held under the aegis of the District Employment Office here on July 9 in which Apollo Pharmacy, Hyderabad, will participate to fill vacancies of pharmacist/assistant pharmacist.

Candidates possessing B.Pharm/M.Pharm/D.Pharm (with or without PCI certificate) in the age group of 18-35 years are eligible to attend the job mela, according to a press release.

The job fair will be held at the District Employment Office premises beside the TNGO’s function hall at VDOs Colony in the town.

Those interested can attend the job mela by reporting at the venue here along with the copies of resume, educational qualifications and other relevant certificates at 11 a.m. on Friday.

For further details, contact 8247656356.