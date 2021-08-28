JNTUH plans screening test for faculty appointments

Hyderabad

28 August 2021 00:18 IST

Quality of education in affiliated colleges set to improve

Private engineering colleges may find some solution to the quality teaching faculty they are suffering with as the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is planning to conduct a screening test for faculty members.

The screened candidates can be chosen by the colleges as the teachers based on their performance in the test.

The test will ensure a pool of qualified and tested candidates making it easier for the colleges to pick up from.

Advertising

Advertising

“The process will be completed within next six months and colleges can choose their teachers for the 2022-23 academic year,” an official said.

This will effectively seal the present mode of selection which is being done through the Selection Committee Minutes.

Meanwhile, lockdown related issues and also the general decline in engineering courses in the State seem to have affected the engineering college as more institutions are preferring to close the colleges. For this academic year, four engineering colleges have filed closure petitions with the university. These colleges will not see new admissions now but the present strength in the second, third and final years will continue and effectively they will be closed completely after three years.

While financial issues concerned with the lockdown effect is one reason colleges with less than 25% of admissions in the previous years are preferring to shut down as offering the courses has become economically unviable due to the stringent norms. Apart from the AICTE, the State government too is not compromising on the quality now.

Those who are in the race for admissions are focussing on introduction of innovative courses doing away with traditional ones. Courses now in demand include in the emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Science and Cyber Security.

With the EAMCET results announced and the admission counselling to begin, JNTUH has 148 engineering colleges applying for affiliation.

About 89,500 seats are likely to be on offer this year for students to choose from. In the pharmacy course nearly 7,000 seats are likely to be available.