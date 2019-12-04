Hyderabad

JNTU student killed in accident, two serious

Special CorrespondentSangareddy

An engineering student was killed on the spot while two others were injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to P Naresh, Circle Inspector, Patancheru, one Rajkumar Naik, 21, a final-year B. Tech student of JNTU., along with two of his friends were going to Patancheru on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle rammed them.

Two other students were seriously injured and were shifted to government hospital for treatment.

Rajkumar is native of Charlapally in Nalgonda district.

Patancheru police registered a case and are investigating.

