JNTU final semester exams from July 5 to 14

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has announced its exam schedule for the fourth-year second semester students of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy courses from July 5 to 14.

The decision has been taken to avoid any impediments in the students’ plans to appear for entrance exams of postgraduate courses and also go abroad for higher studies.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has changed the question paper pattern besides increasing the exam duration for the comfort of the students.

Eight questions

Examinations will be held for three hours from 9.45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and students have to write five out of eight questions.

There will be no mandatory section in the question paper this time.

Examination centres will also be alloted as per students’ preferences and possibly near their home towns. The university also rescheduled B.Tech/B.Pharmcy IV first semester regular supplementary exams which were scheduled to be held on March 25 and 27. They will be held on July 1 and 3.