JNTU experts to visit areas prone to water-logging

A team of experts from JNTU-H would visit the areas prone to heavy water-logging in the city in the coming two days, and suggest ways to overcome the problem during the current monsoon.

The GHMC has decided to avail the services of the Centre of Excellence on Disaster Management and Centre for Water Resources at the university, for resolution of the chronic water-logging faced at 160 locations in the city.

Commissioner M. Dana Kishore, on Tuesday, held a meeting with professors Lakshmana Rao and Giridhar seeking short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to combat the issue. A total of 30 locations have been identified as critical, where measures such as injunction pump sets, construction of cross drains, construction of water tanks in nearby government lands, and temporary hose pipes for evacuation, have been suggested. The civic body would take up the work at 15 locations at first, to be followed by the next 15.

After inspection by the team along with GHMC engineers, another meeting would be held on Friday to decide the plan of action, a statement from the GHMC said. In another development, the corporation has issued instructions to all its officials in view of heavy rain alerts for the coming three to four days. Demolition of dilapidated buildings and evacuation of the inmates should continue with increased vigour, while excavation of cellars should strictly be prohibited, a statement said. In case of cellars already dug, standard procedures should be followed for soil strengthening, and buildings around the defunct cellars where no work is in progress should be checked for safety.

Any non-compliance would be dealt with sternly by slapping criminal cases, the note said.